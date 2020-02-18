From The WQCS Newsroom
In Focus - with IRSC Public Media
RiverTalk from Indian River State College
From The NPR Newsroom
-
North Carolina is part of the Democrats' strategy to make gains in 2024. But young voters in the state have mixed feelings about the party and President Biden.
-
A carefully conducted study of treatments for short-term back pain finds that opioids aren't the best approach. The results throw into question current guidelines.
-
A senior Russian general has been detained in Moscow in connection with the failed rebellion of Wagner head Yevgeny Progozhin over the weekend.
-
Hosts of NPR's science podcast Short Wave talk about newly-discovered gravitational waves, a robot designed with inspiration from nature and why Orcas might be attacking boats near the European coast.
-
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán threw the 24th perfect game ever Wednesday. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with writer Bryan Hoch about the rarity of a perfect game in Major League Baseball.
-
The end of race-conscious admissions means universities will have to find race-neutral alternatives to diversify their student bodies. California, which already has a ban, has faced those challenges.
-
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Kalhan, a pulmonologist at Northwestern Medicine, about the impact of wildfire smoke in Chicago, which claimed the world's worst air quality earlier this week.
-
By a 6-to-3 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court effectively ended race-conscious admission programs at colleges and universities across the country.
-
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Douglas Laycock about the Supreme Court's decision in Groff v. DeJoy to make it easier for employees to seek religious accommodations at work.
-
A United Kingdom court ruled that the British government's plan to send migrants seeking asylum in Britain to Rwanda is unlawful.
WQCS Weather Station
From The WQCS Weather Center
Now Playing: WQCS-FM & HD1
Now Playing: WQJS-FM & WQCS - HD2
Now Playing: WQCS - HD3
Now Playing: WQCP-FM
The Latest From NPR's Morning Edition
Skywatch with Jon Bell
-
Skywatch for the week of June 26, 2023
-
Skywatch for the week of June 12, 2023