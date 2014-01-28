Denver Broncos Are Popular With Jersey City Crowds

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Denver Broncos reached their hotel in Jersey City, New Jersey yesterday. Crowds had to be pushed away from the Super Bowl contenders. One of the autograph seekers targeted John Elway, the former star quarterback who is now a Broncos executive. The Broncos' press director said Elway had to keep moving, had to meet the mayor of Jersey City. And that's when the autograph seeker smiled and said: I'm the mayor of Jersey City.

