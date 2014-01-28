Super Bowl Gambling Includes 'Gimmick' Bets

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Denver Broncos are a two and a half point favorite to win the Super Bowl, but you didn't need to know that in order to gamble. The Seattle Times reports that one-third of Super Bowl gambling now consists of gimmick bets. You can bet on the number of times Peyton Manning says Omaha. Or on whether Renee Fleming makes a mistake in the "National Anthem," or even the color of Gatorade that is dumped on the winning coach after the game.

It's MORNING EDITION.