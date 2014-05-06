Lost Dog Reunited With New Jersey Family

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

There comes a moment after the loss of a beloved pet when a family just has to move on. The James family, of Keansburg, New Jersey, reached that point after searching for months for their dog, Reckless, lost during Superstorm Sandy. Last week, they went to a shelter to adopt a new dog only to find in the very first cage, Reckless. Now reunited, mom, dad, kids and dog went on a camping trip to celebrate.

