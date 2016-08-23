Mike Pence Got His Hair Cut At A Black Barbershop, And This Happened

Mike Pence sat down in Henry Jones' barbershop in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, during a campaign swing — and the media came along for the ride.

CNN streamed 20 minutes of silence and small talk on Facebook Live, as Pence got a trim. Watch it here:

Among the moments captured on camera:

Pence: You've been at this location since '92?

Jones: Yes.

Pence: It's a good location.

After looking in a mirror and proclaiming it a "great haircut — perfect," Pence applauded, then walked behind the chair to shake Jones' hand.

And this happened.

"Your name was — ?" Jones asked.

Pence replied, "Mike Pence. I'm the governor of Indiana, and I'm running for vice president of the United States."

This fact seemed to take Jones by surprise. "Go ahead, man," he said. "Vice president? Oh boy."

"I'm running with Donald Trump. I'm his running mate," Pence said."

"OK. All right. Oh boy."

With Trump trying to reach out to the black community, the moment instantly set Twitter alight.

On Monday, Pence struggled when a Fox reporter asked him about Trump's contention that in 2020, he would win 95 percent of the African-American vote. Pence laughed; the reporters asked why he was laughing.

"Well, that's Donald Trump," he said.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.