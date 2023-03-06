Ice cream parlor in Germany offers cricket-flavored ice cream

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. When it comes to ice cream flavors, it's easy to stick to the classics - chocolate, strawberry, vanilla. But an ice cream parlor in Germany is taking advantage of new EU regulations to introduce a new flavor - crickets. It's made with cricket flour and topped with whole crickets. The owner says it's got some customers hopping for more. I've eaten crickets. It's OK. Your eyes have to get used to the sight. If that's not your style, though, he's got other options - liver sausage and gorgonzola cheese. It's MORNING EDITION.