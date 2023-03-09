15th Annual St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project Saturday, March 11

Treasure Coast Food Bank /

Treasure Coast - Thursday March 8, 2023: One of the biggest community collaborations to fight hunger – the St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project – will be marking its 15th year on Saturday, March 11, at the Downtown Fort Pierce Farmers’ Market.

The St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project combines the artistic talents of community students with the culinary flair of local restaurants for an event that reminds everyone that 1 in 4 people on the Treasure Coast don’t always have enough nutritious food to eat.

More than 500 ceramic bowls hand-crafted by St. Lucie County public and private school students will be on display at the Farmers’ Market. For a $25 donation, patrons may select the bowl of their choice, along with a serving of tasty soup donated by area restaurants. All proceeds benefit Treasure Coast Food Bank’s programs for children, seniors, veterans, and families in need of food.

“The St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project brings together so many people, including the students and their teachers, the restaurants, supporters, and everyone who comes out to choose a bowl and help us fight hunger,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “We’re very excited to be hosting this event for the 15th year, and we thank everyone who takes part.”

Sponsors of the 15th Annual St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project are Crist Construction, Dannahower Family Foundation, Fort Pierce Utilities Authority, St. Lucie Mets, The Sunrise Theatre, and Wynne Charitable Foundation.

The restaurants providing soup this year are Cobbs Landing, Crabby’s Dockside Fort Pierce, and Little Jim Bait & Tackle.

Another longstanding tradition will continue this year with a silent auction of bowls that have been autographed by New York Mets Players, and entertainers who performed at The Sunrise Theatre. Bid on bowls signed by Johnny Mathis, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Daniel Tosh, and the Oak Ridge Boys.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, and the Downtown Fort Pierce Farmers’ Market is located at 101 Melody Lane.