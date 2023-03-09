Russian movie 'The Challenge' is the first to be filmed in space

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with my best movie announcer voice.

(Imitating announcer) In a world where Russia has the first-ever feature film shot in space, an actor and producer joined a real-life cosmonaut on the International Space Station for a film called "The Challenge."

They add this to the first satellite, first dog and first man and woman in space. Technically, it's out of this world, but out next month.

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSION)

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.