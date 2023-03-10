Some advice for surviving daylight saving time which begins this weekend

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. Clocks spring forward, which could mean one less hour of sleep. Nothing new for us here. But we're not experts, so here's advice from people who are. Fall back to sleep. Go to bed sooner. Try exposure to a bright light when you get up. Eat a protein-heavy breakfast and no caffeinated beverages after noon. Somehow, they left out the part about start your day with us, but we'll remind you.

