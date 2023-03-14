Some trees in San Diego are getting a second life thanks to 2 local businesses

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. Some trees in San Diego are getting a second life thanks to two local businesses. The company West Coast Arborists removes trees that are near the end of their lives. They're then cut and dried. Then Taylor Guitars turns them into musical instruments. It's a program called Street Tree Revival. And in three years, it's recovered enough wood to produce thousands of guitars from San Diego's urban forest. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.