FWC: Tips to Safely Co-Exist with Alligators

Florida - Wednesday March 15, 2023: Balmy weather, blooming flowers and nesting birds are signs of spring throughout Florida.

Warmer temperatures also mean alligators are more active and visible.

The American alligator, Florida’s state reptile, is a conservation success story. Florida has a healthy and stable alligator population, which is estimated at 1.3 million alligators of every size. They are found in freshwater lakes, ponds, swamps and slow-moving rivers in all 67 counties in Florida. Learn more about alligators.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recommends taking precautions when in and around the water. FWC also provides its safety materials to include a video and infographic in Spanish.

While serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, the FWC offers the following tips about how to safely co-exist with them:

