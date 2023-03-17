This is Sleep Awareness Week and Friday is World Sleep Day

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Our editors who help to shape the story selection on this program seem to be sending a message. Once again, we have a story of sleep. One-third of American adults do not get enough sleep each night - or each afternoon, in our case. And this is Sleep Awareness Week. Today is World Sleep Day. For those who celebrate, the CDC suggests you limit electronics, big meals, caffeine and alcohol, but add a little exercise. Enjoy.

