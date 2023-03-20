STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Glasgow, Scotland gave Snoop Dogg a surprise greeting when he arrived for a concert. A bagpiper in a kilt. Ross Ainslie serenaded the rapper with a rendition of Dr. Dre's 1999 single "Still D.R.E." Snoop danced while holding a tartan blanket and then gave Ainslie a thumbs-up. For a few minutes, at least, the piper got Snoop Dogg to drop it like a Scot.

