Sargassum Seaweed Bloom Likely to Have a Less Severe Impact on the Treasure Coast Than Points Further South

From the Gulf of Mexico the Florida Current flows out through the Florida Straits and up the southern part of the peninsula until it begins to diverge away along the Treasure Coast into the Gulf Stream.

Treasure Coast - Tuesday March 21, 2023: Dr. Brian Barnes is a Professor of Optical Oceanography at the University of South Florida in Tampa. He's got his eye on the great Atlantic sargassum belt, huge patches of seaweed that drift from Africa to the Caribbean.

Every year some of that seaweed manages to wend its way north and land on south Florida beaches. This year there appears to be more of it than ever before, and its beginning to come ashore earlier than usual.

“A few weeks ago, there was a patch in Key West and then just a couple of days ago in Fort Lauderdale," said Dr. Barnes, "but right now, most of the Sargassum is off in the Atlantic.”

Since 2011 Dr. Barnes and his colleagues have been able to track the Atlantic sargassum belt using satellite images. "Its gotten bigger every year," he said, "and this year seems to be no different."

This year’s sargassum seaweed bloom is now pushing into the Gulf of Mexico, and the Florida Current is beginning to carry some of the seaweed up through the Florida Straits to the southern part of the Florida peninsula. Barnes doesn’t expect Treasure Coast beaches to see much of it until this summer.

“The Treasure Coast would be at the northern end of areas that would be impacted," he said, "it still could see some impacts, but likely much later in the year, in July.”

In addition, the impact on the Treasure Coast is likely to be less than areas further south, says Dr. Barnes, because “the Treasure Coast is where the surface currents start to diverge away from the Florida Coast." The Treasure Coast is "right at the northern edge of where the maximum impacts would be expected.”

Still, we can expect the amount of seaweed coming ashore on southeast Florida beaches to increase in the coming months, said Dr. Barnes, and we'll have to wait and see.