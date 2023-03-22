Louisiana wildlife agents tried to take a giant swamp rat from its adopted family

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A couple of years ago, the Lacoste family of Metairie, La., rescued a giant swamp rat and decided to keep the 22-pound nutria as a pet. Neuty was profiled in the paper and became a mascot for a New Orleans radio station. But it's illegal to own an invasive species, so wildlife agents tried to take Neuty away. A legal battle ensued. Petitions were signed. A compromise was reached. Neuty now gets to stay in his forever home with the Lacostes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.