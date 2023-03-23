School Voucher Bill Clears Both House and Senate, Governor Expected to Sign It

Florida - March 23, 2023: The GOP dominated Florida Senate Thursday passed, Senate Bill 202, the school voucher bill, which makes every Florida student eligible for taxpayer-backed school vouchers. It cleared the chamber on a party line vote of 26 to 12. Last Friday the House also passed the same bill, House Bill 1, along almost-straight party lines as well. Republicans have super majorities in both chambers and Governor DeSantis is expected to sign the measure into law.

HB 1 was first proposed by House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast). The Senate sponsor of SB 202 was Corey Simon (R-Tallahassee).

“This bill is about access and opportunity for all students and every family in our state," said Senator Simon on passage of the measure. "This is a transformational opportunity to make it clear that the money follows the child, and parents have a right to guide their child’s education as they see fit.”

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) called it a "visionary bill" (that) makes school choice a reality for every child in every family ... by providing parents the chance to guide how and where the funding for their children’s education is spent.”

Democrats in the Legislature however have slammed the bill which extends the current voucher program to all students, regardless of family income. They've called it a “coupon for millionaires.”

Under the bill, parents will receive an education savings account funded with Florida taxpayer dollars appropriated for public education. They can use the money in that account to cover the cost of tuition in a private school of their choice.

A recent analysis from The Florida Policy Institute and the Education Law Center found that a universal voucher program under HB 1 would cost the state an estimated $4 billion in the first year of implementation.

"Making every Florida student eligible for private school vouchers, paid for with our tax dollars, means funds that should support public education will instead be diverted to private schools," said Sadaf Knight, CEO of FPI. And Nina Perez, the National Director for Early Learning at MomsRising, said in a statement that passage of the measure is "a massive and shameful raid on public education" that "poses a threat to school districts’ budgets for the foreseeable future. "