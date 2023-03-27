WQCS Header Background Image
See 5 planets align in the sky the next few nights

By Oliver Dearden,
Christopher Intagliata
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT

ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:

The next few nights, five planets will line up in the sky. Astronomer Erika Grundstrom of Vanderbilt University told us to look to the western horizon just after sunset.

ERIKA GRUNDSTROM: And if you can find Jupiter, which will be quite bright, you'll be able to find Mercury. But you might need binoculars.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Keep scanning up to find Venus.

GRUNDSTROM: It's brighter than anything in the sky besides the sun and the moon. And right next to Venus, you can see Uranus, and it will look slightly greenish. That's one of the awesome things about Uranus.

SUMMERS: You might need binoculars for that one, too - then above that, the crescent moon and orangish Mars.

FLORIDO: Grundstrom pointed out there's no cosmic significance to all this.

GRUNDSTROM: One of my friends likened it to looking at a car's odometer and seeing that they're all fours or they're all fives.

FLORIDO: But it is a chance to marvel at our neighboring worlds. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Oliver Dearden
Oliver Dearden is a supervising producer for All Things Considered. He line produces the show, working with producers and editors to get the show on air each day. Before ATC, Dearden was a producer with Weekend Edition and Morning Edition, and a senior producer for BBC radio.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
