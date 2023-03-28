Look up: 5 planets will be lined up in night sky this week

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You know when someone says that when the stars are aligned, it's a sign of good luck? Well, what about when it's planets? Tonight Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus line up under the moon. What happened to Saturn? Anyways, no need to set up a telescope. Just point your eyeballs along the western horizon right after sunset. This only happens every few years. But if, for whatever reason, you can't take a peek tonight, you got through Friday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.