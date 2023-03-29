Online suitors are sending dating requests to the wrong Angel Reese

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. LSU's women's basketball team is in the Final Four. One of their stars is Angel Reese. Her mother is also named Angel Reese. So online, young men have been sliding into mom's DMs, thinking it's her daughter. Mom tweeted, I'm getting crazy dating requests who, clearly, by the content of the message, think they're sending it to little A - that's her daughter. Guys, seriously, relax. Calm down and take better aim before you start that DM slide. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.