PSL Business Women “Puttin’ On The Glitz” - April 22

PSL Business Women/ DSG Design & Photography / Port St. Lucie Business Women's Fashion Show committee members – Back row: Dorothy Kamm, Christina Lofthus, Carissa Vega, Diane Gallagher; Front row: Danielle Wymer, Kathy Post, Donna DeMarchi, Sue-Ellen Sanders; not pictured, Michele Backus, Mandy Sauter, Stephanie Morgan, Patricia Christensen, Madelyn Katz

Port St. Lucie - Sunday April 2, 2023: Decked in fringe and all aglitter, swing into the Port St. Lucie Business Women’s 31st Annual Fashion Show to be held on Saturday, April 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Harbour Ridge Yacht & Country Club, 12600 NW Harbour Ridge Blvd., Palm City.

They’ll be “Puttin’ On The Glitz” for guests, Flapper-style, who will enjoy an elegant lunch and a pageant of the jazziest fashions.

Luxury couture fashions by local designers Kallee Jackson (kalleejackson.com) and VIVRE Couture (vivrecouture.com), in addition to Port St. Lucie-based I’ll Have What She’s Wearing (sheswearing.commentsold.com), Chico’s Off the Rack, and Cardita Formal Wear will be featured.

A wide array of items in the silent auction will beckon you to come home with additional souvenirs and treasures.

As an adjunct to their Fashion Show, the Port St. Lucie Business Women is offering opportunities to win one of two fabulous prizes. A “Speakeasy” Liquor Package contains favorite spirits and mixes donated by members, valued at $1,000. Or choose to take a chance on a 3-piece Michael Kors purse set consisting of a large tote that has an exterior pocket for a laptop, a wrist clutch, and a smaller clutch. The set is valued at $678 and was donated by Brenda Gallagher, owner of Federal Title Insurance Agency of Rockledge.

Every year G. Alan’s Fine Jewelry & Coin in Fort Pierce unveils a custom piece of jewelry designed according to the theme of the Fashion Show and will be offered separately.

Tickets cost $70 per person and may be purchased online at pslbw.com or by mailing a check to 5475 NW St. James Drive, #233, Port St. Lucie 34982. Checks must be received no later than March 31.

For information, email fashionshow@pslbw.com.

This major fundraiser helps support the organization's Community Action Grants, which go to local non-profit agencies that work with women and children and provides scholarships for women who have chosen to pursue their education at Indian River State College. To date, more than $330,000 has been awarded. For information, email fashionshow@pslbw.com.

The Port St. Lucie Business Women is a 42-year-old, non-profit professional organization dedicated to promoting the interests of businesswomen.

The Port St. Lucie Business Women Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization for developing the potential of businesswomen through scholarships and for the awarding of community action grants.

For more information, visit PSLBW.com.