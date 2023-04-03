WQCS Header Background Image
Governor Signs Permitless Carry Bill Into Law

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
Governor's Office
Florida - March 30, 2023: Governor DeSantis today (Monday April 3) signed into law a measure that eliminates the requirement for state residents to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

The new law goes into effect on July 1 of this year. Florida is now the 26th state to enact legislation that allows for permitless carry of a concealed weapon.

In a release the Governor described House Bill (HB) 543 as a measure that "strengthens Floridians’ Second Amendment rights by allowing (them) to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit." Supporters of the new law have called it "Constitutional Carry" legislation. 

Anyone who can legally own a handgun in Florida can now carry their weapon, concealed, without a permit. While a background check and a three-day waiting period will still be required to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, there will no longer be any required training in handling a gun or a background check for a concealed weapon permit.

Residents will be able to carry a concealed handgun in most public places. However current law continues to prohibit carrying a concealed weapon in courts, at polling places, in schools, at the Legislature, at airports and other locations.

Last week, the Florida Senate passed the bill on a 27-13 vote.

The arguments over the legislation were divided on political lines, with Republicans saying law-abiding citizens have a right to carry guns and protect themselves.

Democrats countered that a state that has seen horrific mass shootings such as the Parkland High School and Pulse nightclub massacres will become even more dangerous.

Nearly 3 million Floridians already have a concealed weapons permit. They will no longer have to apply to renew their permit.

