A ramen shop in Japan is urging people to put down their phones and eat

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some coffee shops deliberately do not offer Wi-Fi. It keeps people from turning a table into their office. Some restaurants encourage diners to put down their phones and talk. And a ramen shop in Japan is urging people to put down the phone and eat. The owner says customers who watch videos tend to sit longer, which produces longer waiting times for everybody behind them. So no more scrolling and a lot more slurping. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.