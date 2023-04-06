House and Senate Versions of Budget Headed to Conference Committee

Florida - Thursday April 6, 2023: Both Chambers of the Florida Legislature this week passed proposed state budgets for the next fiscal year. They range between a record 113 up to 115 billion dollars in spending, an all time record amount.

It's now up to a conference committee with representatives from the leadership of both chambers to hammer out the differences in the coming weeks.

The Governor proposed $114.8-billion in spending in the next fiscal year that begins in June. The Florida House budget proposes $113-billion, and the Senate version would appropriate about $600 million more.

Health and Human Services

The biggest chunk of the State budget is always health and human services. The Senate proposes $47.3 billion, not far off from the House version. That includes increases in State Medicare and KidCare, Florida's health insurance for children. Sen. Gayle Harrell, who represents the Treasure Coast, was the Chair of the Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services.

“We are increasing the budget for KidCare because we anticipate the transition of many of those individuals who are under the Medicaid program into KidCare," said Sen. Harrell.

Education

Education makes up the next biggest part of each spending plan. Both the Senate and House versions propose nearly $27-billion.

"There are a lot of similarities," said House Speaker Paul Renner. "I think the Senate does a great job in their budget ... but there are some differences, so we have to go through that allocation process.”

Although both Republican dominated chambers voted unanimously to approve their budget proposals, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell cautioned that doesn’t mean Democrats agree with every element of each spending plan.

“We had some concerns with this budget. You saw with Rep. Joseph’s good amendment to strip out the funding that would allow Governor DeSantis to continue to play political games with migrant flights, trying to remove that out of the budget," she said. "You heard in debate that there are some concerns that we have with the education silo. There are concerns right across this budget.”

The differences will have to be worked out in the coming weeks by a conference committee, said Renner. "Our leadership team, Chair Leek and his counterpart will talk about the budget and see where we want to land on some of the bigger issue so that we can get to a budget.”

They’ll have to agree on a final spending plan by May 2 to meet the constitutionally required 72-hour "cooling off period” before lawmakers can vote on the final budget and then wrap up the Regular Session on schedule by May 5.