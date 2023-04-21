St. Lucie County Lifts Burn Ban

St. Lucie County - Friday April 21, 2023: Recent rains have helped lower the drought conditions, causing St. Lucie County Public Safety officials, in conjunction with the St. Lucie County Fire District, to lift the county-wide burn ban that was put into effect on April 7.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or drought index, for St. Lucie County has dropped from the 600-range to the 400-range over the past two weeks.

With a maximum range of 800, an index level between 500-549 is moderate; 550-649 is high; 650-699 is very high and anything above 700 is extreme.

While recent rains have helped lower the drought index, public safety officials urge residents to continue to be mindful of dry conditions.