Deangilo L. Williams Sought by Fellsmere Police

Fellsmere Police Department / Deangilo L. Williams

Fellsmere - Tuesday May 9, 2023: The Fellsmere Police Department (FPD) has issued a Wanted notice for Deangilo L. Williams. He is being sought in connection with a case of aggravated battery causing great harm.

FPD is asking for the public's help in finding him.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the Fellsmere Police Department at: (772) 571-1360.

You can remain anonymous by calling the Treasure Coast Crime Stopper 1-800-273-8477.