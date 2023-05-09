U.S. News & World Report: Florida Ranked #1 in Higher Education; #14 in Pre-K-12
Florida - May 9, 2023: U.S. News and World Report has ranked the state of Florida #1 for higher education, and #14 for Pre-K through 12 grades.
The ranking methodology uses a variety of metrics to measure the overall quality of each state’s education system from prekindergarten through higher education.
The report incorporated data from higher education, including graduation rates, population with advanced degrees, debt at graduation and the cost of tuition and fees. College readiness, high school graduation rate, preschool enrollment and results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) were the metrics used to evaluate the effectiveness of education from prekindergarten through grade 12.
Highlights from Florida’s number one position include:
- Florida ranks number one for higher education for the 7th year in a row.
- Florida boasts the lowest higher education in-state tuition and fees among all states.
- The state’s high school graduation rate was 3.7 percentage points above the national average according to U.S. News & World Report.
- Florida came in second for completers of two-year degree programs and ranked fourth for four-year graduation rates at higher education institutions.
- Florida’s college graduates had less debt at graduation than the national average by nearly $5,000.
- Florida ranked 12th overall for the percentage of children enrolled in a preschool program.
- Florida improved from third to first in education since Governor DeSantis took office.