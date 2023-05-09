U.S. News & World Report: Florida Ranked #1 in Higher Education; #14 in Pre-K-12

Florida - May 9, 2023: U.S. News and World Report has ranked the state of Florida #1 for higher education, and #14 for Pre-K through 12 grades.

The ranking methodology uses a variety of metrics to measure the overall quality of each state’s education system from prekindergarten through higher education.

The report incorporated data from higher education, including graduation rates, population with advanced degrees, debt at graduation and the cost of tuition and fees. College readiness, high school graduation rate, preschool enrollment and results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) were the metrics used to evaluate the effectiveness of education from prekindergarten through grade 12.

Read the full report here

Highlights from Florida’s number one position include:

