Hobe Sound: Decomposed Body of Possible Cyclist Found; FHP Launches a Traffic Homicide Investigation

MCSO /

Martin County - Friday June 16, 2023: Martin County Sheriff (MCSO) Deputies recovered the decomposing body of a white male Thursday. It is believed that he died as a result of a hit-and-run crash.

The man was initially located by a construction crew on Thursday afternoon. The remains were found in a water filled ditch on the south shoulder of SE Bridge Road/State Road 708, just west of the entrance to the Becker Tree Farm driveway in Hobe Sound. The driveway is located around 3,700 feet east of I-95.

MCSO Crime Scene Detectives were called in and examined the corpse which was in the early stages of decomposition. However, the case was turned over to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) because a damaged bicycle and other evidence indicated the cyclist had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The bicycle was found by a nearby business. The damage to it "was consistent with a crash", states a release from FHP.

FHP Traffic Homicide has launched an investigation.