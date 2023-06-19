8AM Monday: Double Trouble - Two Disturbances Tracking West

Florida - Monday June 19, 2023: Two disturbances have formed in the tropical Atlantic, one of which forecasters say has a near certain chance of formation with the next two days, and right behind it is a second disturbance which is give and the

TROPICAL DISTURBANCE 1 - 8 a.m. Monday June 19

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL92): Satellite images indicate that the area of low pressure located roughly midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles has become better organized overnight and is close to becoming a tropical cyclone. If current trends continue, advisories could be initiated on a tropical depression later today.

This system is forecast to move generally westward at 15 to 20 mph with further development across the central tropical Atlantic through the middle part of this week. Additional information on this system, including storm warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...near 100 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...near 100 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: Showers and thunderstorms have increased in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form within the next few days while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the

eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.