11AM Wednesday: Tropical Storm Bret Expected to Weaken by Friday, Dissipate on Saturday

NOAA /

Florida - Wednesday June 21, 2023: The latest on TS Bret has the cyclone briefly hitting hurricane status Thursday, then slowly weakening as it moves into the Caribbean Friday. Conditions become more unfavorable for strengthening this weekend as Bret is expected to stay away from the U.S. mainland. A U.S. Air Force Hunter Aircraft is scheduled to fly into the storm and investigate this afternoon.

Advisory #9 on Tropical Storm Bret - 11AM EST Wednesday

LOCATION: 13.0N and 52.5W, about 470 miles or 760 km east of Barbados

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 60 MPH or 95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT: West or 280 degrees at 14 MPH or 22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 1001 MB or 29.56 inches

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning in in effect for:

* St. Lucia

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Barbados

* Dominica

* Martinique

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of Bret. Additional watches or warnings will likely be required for these islands today.

OUTLOOK

At 11 AM EST the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 52.5 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general

motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday, move across

the Lesser Antilles late Thursday and Thursday night, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

Some increase in strength is forecast before Bret reaches the Lesser Antilles. Weakening is expected by Friday once Bret moves over the Caribbean Sea, and the system is likely to dissipate on

Saturday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

HAZARDS

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area and possible within the watch areas late Thursday and Thursday night.

RAINFALL: Through Saturday, storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe south to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including Barbados. The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across areas of higher terrain.

Urban flooding is also possible.

SURF: Swells generated by Bret are expected to begin affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles on Thursday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.