Governor Vetoes Two More Bills, Signs Seven Other Bills into Law
Florida - Wednesday June 28, 2023: Governor DeSantis has vetoed two more bills. They are:
CS/HB 605 – Expunction of Criminal History Records - no reason was given explaining why he vetoed this bill in his veto transmittal letter.
CS/SB 1478 – Criminal Sentencing - no reason was given explaining why he vetoed this bill in his veto transmittal letter.
To view the veto transmittal letters, click here and here.
The Governor signed the following seven bills into law:
CS/HB 27 – Judgment Liens
CS/HB 1301 – Parenting and Time-Sharing of Minor Children
CS/HB 1571 – Juvenile Court Proceedings
CS/HB 1577 – Crime Victim Compensation Claims
CS/SB 164 – Controlled Substance Testing
CS/SB 210 – Substance Abuse Services
CS/CS/SB 1676 – Hemp