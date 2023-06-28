Governor Vetoes Two More Bills, Signs Seven Other Bills into Law

Florida - Wednesday June 28, 2023: Governor DeSantis has vetoed two more bills. They are:

CS/HB 605 – Expunction of Criminal History Records - no reason was given explaining why he vetoed this bill in his veto transmittal letter.

CS/SB 1478 – Criminal Sentencing - no reason was given explaining why he vetoed this bill in his veto transmittal letter.

To view the veto transmittal letters, click here and here.

The Governor signed the following seven bills into law:

CS/HB 27 – Judgment Liens

CS/HB 1301 – Parenting and Time-Sharing of Minor Children

CS/HB 1571 – Juvenile Court Proceedings

CS/HB 1577 – Crime Victim Compensation Claims

CS/SB 164 – Controlled Substance Testing

CS/SB 210 – Substance Abuse Services

CS/CS/SB 1676 – Hemp

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.