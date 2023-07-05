NWS: Heat Advisory in Effect from 11 a.m. This Morning Until 7 p.m. This Evening

Treasure Coast - Wednesday July 5, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Heat Advisory for portions east central Florida including the Treasure Coast.

The NWS typically issues a Heat Advisory within 12-hours before the onset of extreme or dangerous heat conditions. The rule of thumb for issuing a heat advisory is typically when the maximum heat index temperature for the day is anticipated to reach 105 degrees or higher.

The NWS forecast for today, Wednesday July the 5th, predicts the following::

*HEAT INDEX: Feel like temperatures between 107 to 112 degrees expected.

* WHERE: Across portions of east central Florida.

* WHEN: From 11 a.m. this morning, Wednesday July 5th, until 7 p.m. this evening.

* IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

TAKE PRECAUTIONS:



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should NEVER be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.