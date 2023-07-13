Florida - Wednesday July 12, 2023: Production numbers released by the USDA Wednesday confirm that Florida's 2022-23 citrus crop was the worst in nearly 90 years.

The USDA report puts the final production of Florida oranges at 15.9 million 90-pound boxes, the lowest total since 1936.

Doug Bournique is the Executive Vice-President and General Manager of the Indian River Citrus League. Hurricane Ian last year bears some of the blame. “You know we were expecting a lot of fruit but that hurricane knocked a lot off. That came in the Gulf and went right across the northern citrus belt, and it was a big hurricane.”

But most of the blame, says Bournique, lies with the ongoing citrus greening disease which has been killing the crop for years. “We need this disease to be figured out. Its now been 18 years since the disease was found in 2005 down in homestead. It came from China and it spread globally and nobody has figured out how to stop this.”

However, some progress in fighting the disease is being made. “We’re still struggling but we’re getting there. There are therapies that have hope, and some of these new root stocks definitely are showing more tolerance.”

That progress, however small, has prompted some replanting. “There are people and companies re-planting. We’re not going to be as big, we’re not going to go back to eight, nine-hundred-thousand acres every again, but I can see a day when we’re going to be maybe two-hundred thousand acres because this fruit that’s grown in Florida is in high demand.”