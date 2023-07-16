FWC: Become a Florida Friendly Angler

Florida - Sunday July 16, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages residents interested in fishing to become a Florida Friendly Angler.

FWC is offering a free online membership course for anyone who enjoys saltwater fishing and wants to learn more about what they can do to help conserve Florida’s marine resources.

Register at FLfriendlyangler.com. In just under two hours, you can become a certified Friendly Florida Angler regardless of previous experience.

The course is designed for both new and seasoned anglers wanting to up their game, the course includes videos, narrated slides and interactive quizzes that teach skills and practices to help ensure fishing opportunities for the future.

It's a great way for new anglers to become more familiar with fishing but it is also beneficial for anglers unfamiliar with Florida waters.

The course is comprised of three modules that cover environmental ethics, best fishing practices and fisheries management, which are essential for any angler who wants to protect fisheries and the environment. These modules can be accessed any time after registration and, upon completion of the course, you will receive an electronic certificate and a commemorative weatherproof Florida Friendly Angler decal that will be mailed to you by providing your contact information.

For more information on the Florida Friendly Angler program, visit: FlSeagrant.org.

Florida Friendly Angler was created through the partnership of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), UF/IFAS Extension and Florida Sea Grant.