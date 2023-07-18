Petition Launched to Get Ride of Big Sugar Subsides in Upcoming Renewal of the U.S. Farm Bill

Treasure Coast - Tuesday July 18, 2023: Environmental groups have launched a petition drive in hopes of convincing Congress to eliminate the subsidies given to big sugar in the Farm Bill which is coming up for renewal in September.

Under the U.S. Farm Bill private sugar companies get millions of dollars in subsidies from U.S. taxpayers every year.

Eve Samples is the Executive Director of Friends of the Everglades, one of a number of environmental groups that has launched a petition to convince congress to get rid of those subsidies. “The average sugar subsidy payout is more than 700,000 dollars per grower, said Samples. "It's really a big handout to this industry and we think that the farm bill is overdue for reform.”

Import controls limit the amount and raise the cost of foreign grown sugar and that results in American consumers paying more. “In the U.S. consumers pay about twice the world market price for sugar. That’s what the sugar program in the Farm Bill does.”

And there are health effects caused by pre-harvest cane burring which Samples says creates some of the worst air pollution in the country around some of the poorest communities. “More than 400-thusand acres of sugar cane are burned every year and this kind of burning shouldn’t be allowed to occur near any residential communities."

Then there is the favored status given to the sugar industry over the use of water from Lake Okeechobee. "The industry gets near perfect irrigation and drainage due to the taxpayer funded water management system that we have in Florida.”

For all these reasons, Samples and other environmentalist are urging residents to sign their petition urging congress to eliminate the sugar subsidy program.

“Go to Everglades-dot-org, you can find the sugar reform petition. We’ve received a huge number of responses just in the first 24-hoors.”

One of the largest south Florida sugar growers, Florida Crystal, has not yet responded to our request for comment.