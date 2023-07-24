NHC Lowers Chance of Development to 20% Over the Next Seven Days

Florida - Monday July 24, 2023: The National Hurricane Center has lowered the chances of development for a tropical wave that is moving towards the windward islands.

Last week it was given a 60% chance, now the chance for development has been lowered to just 20%.

AL-95 - East of the Windward Islands

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. While this system has not become significantly better organized since yesterday, some slow development remains possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and into the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains and strong gusty winds are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next day or two.

Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development of this system by the middle of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.