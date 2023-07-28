NHC: Tropical Wave Given 60% Chance of Formation Within 7-Days

Florida - Friday July 28, 2023: The National Hurricane Center has increased the formation chances to 60% for a tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic.

Central Tropical Atlantic

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has increased since Thursday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for additional gradual development of this system during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.