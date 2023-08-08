Grand Opening for the Expanded IRSC School of Nursing

WQCS

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday August 8, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) celebrated the opening of its expanded school of nursing this morning at its Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie.

Business and political leaders from throughout the region joined IRSC faculty and staff to celebrate the grand opening.

The new facility doubles the capacity of the IRSC nursing program and will help address the state's nursing shortage.

"Our community here needs nurses," said Patricia Gagliano, Dean of the Nursing School. "We know that there is a nursing shortage, and the facility here removes the boundaries of capacity within the school of nursing so we can in more students."

Dean of the IRSC School of Nursing Patricia Gagliano

The fifty-thousand plus square foot facility includes state of the art training facilities including simulated labor, surgical and ER rooms that provide students with a real-life educational experience. The expansion was funded with more than $13-million in state funding and the IRSC Foundation. The current graduating class is about 120, The hope is to graduate more than 320 nurses by 2025.

"This is just the beginning, said IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore. "This is the dedicated human health sciences campus of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee. Great things are to come. We're excited. We're going to bring them here with velocity, compassion, dedication, and never wavering on quality."