NWS MELBOURNE: "Dangerous" Peak Heat Index Values Between 113 and 115; Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Today for Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee Counties

Treasure Coast - Monday August 8, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne warns that highs in the mid to upper 90s will combine with very humid conditions today, Tuesday August 8, to produce "dangerous heat index values", especially across Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin Counties where peak heat index values are forecast to reach up to 115 F.

As a result, the NWS has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for those three counties, and again, for the second day in a row, a heat advisory is in effect for Indian River, Brevard, and Volusia counties, as well as Osceola, Orange, Lake counties in central Florida.

The Extreme Heat Warning and the Heat Advisory are in effect from 11 a.m. this morning until 7 pm EDT this evening.

NWS - EXTREME HEAT WARNING and HEAT ADVISORY for TUESDAY AUGUST 8

* WHAT - Extreme Heat Warning for heat index values up to 115 and a Heat Advisory for heat index values up to 112.

* WHERE -

Extreme Heat Warning > Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin counties.

Heat Advisory > Indian River, Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Lake, and Volusia counties.

* WHEN - From 11 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. EDT this evening.

* IMPACT - Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Precautions



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat Stroke is an emergency! call 9 1 1