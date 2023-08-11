Donate
Johnny Hardwick of 'King of the Hill' dies at 64

By Erika Ryan,
Christopher Intagliata
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT

Voice actor Johnny Hardwick, best known for his portrayal of Dale Gribble on King of the Hill, died at 64 years old.

