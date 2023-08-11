St. Lucie County Animal Safety Offers Check the Chip Event Aug. 15-18

St. Lucie County - Friday August 11, 2023: St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety Division is hosting a four-day program to make sure residents in St. Lucie County have their pets microchipped and that their contact information is up to date.

The event is being held in recognition of National Check the Chip Day, which is scheduled for Aug. 15,

In partnership with St. Lucie County’s contracted veterinarian, the Animal Safety staff will host a four-day outreach and education event for the residents of St. Lucie County to make sure their pets have been microchipped and to keep their registration information up to date with the microchip manufacturer. St. Lucie County residents who own cats or dogs can make appointments between Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Friday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to bring their pets to the county’s animal holding facility located at 3404 W. Midway Road, behind Midway Veterinary Hospital.

For pet owners whose pets are not microchipped, St. Lucie County will offer to microchip their pets at no charge for residents of the unincorporated areas of St. Lucie County; city residents can also have their pets microchipped for $10 per pet. Owners whose pets are microchipped can make appointments to make sure their contact information is current. The implanted microchips have a lifetime registration, so there is no cost to the owner to update the microchip as their contact information changes.

To request an appointment, email your name, address, phone number, emergency contact name and phone number, the number of animals and type of animals (cat or dog) you would like to register for an appointment to: acvoucher@stlucieco.org.

Residents will need to provide a copy of their ID along with proof of residency in order to participate. There is a limit of five pets per household. Appointments are required; walk-ins will not be accepted.

The goal is to ensure pet owners whose pets are microchipped have up to date information attached to the microchip. Microchipped pets are 2.5 times more likely to be reunited with their family members if they get lost than pets that haven’t been chipped.

For more information about St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety Division, visit: www.stlucieco.gov/lostpets.

