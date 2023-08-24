Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Kicks off this Saturday

By Riley Hazel
Published August 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT
Florida Department of Revenue

This Saturday marks the start of Florida’s second Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday. It runs through Friday, Sept. 8.

The two-week holiday, which first started May 27 through June 9, allows Florida residents to save on hurricane preparedness supplies.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 7063, extending the holiday over two 14-day events. It is projected that Floridians will save $144 million on weather emergency supplies.

Consumers can purchase qualifying supplies, including dog or cat food, ice, generators, radios and more.

Florida Department of Revenue

It is recommended to have a disaster kit ready with at least three days’ worth of food, water and medicine. You may not have access to these supplies for days or even weeks after a hurricane.

Visit floridarevenue.com/disasterprep for a full list of eligible items.

For more information on what to include in your disaster emergency kit, visit

Tags
Treasure Coast Weather
Riley Hazel
See stories by Riley Hazel