NHC Watching a Disturbance Approaching the Gulf of Mexico That Could Pose a Threat to Florida

Florida - Friday August 25, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching a developing disturbance just north of Honduras in the northwestern Caribbean Sea that has been given a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next week.

If formation does occur the forecast map, at this time, indicates that it may follow a track that will impact the central to northern west coasts of Florida.

Disturbance #1 - Northwestern Caribbean Sea

A broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while moving generally northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, western Cuba, and Florida should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.

Disturbance #1 is not the only system on the National Hurricane Center's Radar. They are watching two other disturbances, and Tropical Storm Franklin, which may become a hurricane

All three are in the Atlantic and none of them pose a threat to the Florida peninsula.

Tropical Storm Franklin

Tropical Storm Franklin is centered near 22.7N 68.0W at 25/0900 UTC or 190 nm ENE of Grand Turk Island, moving ENE at 5 kt.

Estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb. Maximum sustained wind speed is 50 kt with gusts to 60 kt. Franklin remains a sheared tropical cyclone with numerous moderate scattered strong convection evident within within 420 nm in the E and SE quadrants.

Peak seas are current around 22 ft. A sharp turn toward the north is expected tonight and Saturday, with a northward or north-northwestward motion over the western Atlantic continuing through early next week.

Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Franklin will likely become a hurricane over the weekend.

Disturbance #2 - Central Subtropical Atlantic - Remnants of Tropical Storm Emily

A trough of low pressure located roughly 1000 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, the remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily, is producing an elongated area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are becoming less favorable for tropical cyclone formation , and the low is expected to merge with a frontal boundary over the north central Atlantic in the next day or so.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

Disturbance #3 - Central Tropical Atlantic - AL92

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an area of low pressure located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the northern Leeward Islands.

Environmental conditions could become more conducive for development this weekend, and a tropical depression could form by early next week while the system moves generally northwestward toward the central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.