Tropical Storm Idalia Headed for the West Coast of Florida, It's Expected to Become a Hurricane by Sunday Night

NOAA

Florida - Sunday August 27, 2023: Tropical Storm Idalia formed Sunday in the northwestern Caribbean just south of the gap between the Yucatan and the western edge of Cuba.

As of 2 p.m. (EST) Sunday afternoon Idalia was heading into the eastern Gulf of Mexico on a north-northeasterly track that will take it to the west coast of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasts that Idalia will become a hurricane over the eastern Gulf, perhaps by Sunday night. It is forecast to make landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida by Wednesday as a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 95 mph.

NOAA

There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, flooding from heavy rainfall, and hurricane-force winds along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida panhandle beginning as early as Tuesday.

Although it is too soon to specify the exact location and magnitude of these impacts, residents along the west coast of Florida and in the Florida panhandle should closely monitor updates to the forecast, and have their hurricane plan in place.

The NHC expects to post Storm surge and hurricane watches for portions of the Gulf coast by Sunday night.

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN)lists these key points about the approaching storm:

