NHC: High Chance of Formation by Mid-Week

Florida - Monday September 4, 2023: The National Hurricane Center has given a disturbance in the central Atlantic a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression by mid-week, and it appears to be headed for the Lesser Antilles.

AL-95 Central Tropical Atlantic

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression in two or three days.

Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.