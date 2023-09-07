NHC 11am Thursday: Hurricane Lee Continues to Strengthen on Its Way to the Leeward Islands; Forecast Track After that Not Yet Finalized

NOAA

Florida - Thursday September 7, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports that Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen as it make its way west northwest on a path that should take the storm's core north of the Leeward Islands. The Hurricane Center expects Lee to intensify by Saturday into what they are calling an extremely dangerous major hurricane.

At this time Lee is forecast to track north of Puerto Rico, but the Hurricane Center's projected track ends there. They have not yet finalized a forecast track after that.

However various other agencies have produced computer models, virtually all of which show Lee turning due north, into the central Atlantic, away from the U.S. mainland, after the storm passes to the north of Puerto Rico about four days from now.

Still, the Hurricane Center remains cautious, conditions could change. Where Lee goes after passing Puerto Rico may not be finalized until Monday.

Hurricane Lee as of 11 a.m. Thursday September 7

At 11 a.m. EST Thursday the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 16.4 north and longitude 50.0 west.

Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph. That direction is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend. On the forecast track, the core of Lee will move north of the northern Leeward islands during the next few days.

Maximum sustained have quickly increased to near 105 mph with higher gusts. Rapid intensification is expected throughout Thursday. Lee will likely become a major hurricane later today. Lee is forecast to remain a very strong major hurricane through the weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should closely monitor the progress of Lee.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time, however swells generated by Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and by Saturday those swells should begin to effect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.