2023 Indian River Lagoon Science Festival - November 18th

Fort Pierce - Thursday September 21, 2023: The Indian River Lagoon Science Festival returns for its eighth year on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park, part of the River Walk Center in Fort Pierce.

This FREE for all-ages day of discovery promises to be a blast for the whole family with dozens of hands-on and minds-on activities exploring the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM). The Indian River Lagoon Science Festival aims to show not only the importance of science, but also to highlight how fun it can be.

The Indian River Lagoon Science Festival will highlight the vast STEAM resources along the Indian River Lagoon, which stretches 156 miles from Ponce de León Inlet in the north to Jupiter Inlet in the south.

The festival celebrates the role of science in our everyday lives and our world through fun, exciting and fascinating exhibits, activities, and demonstrations. Just a few of the activities that participants can enjoy this year include:



Control underwater remotely operated vehicles with the Smithsonian Marine Station



Explore a real Marine Mammal Ambulance with Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute



Create, see and experience Eco-Art at the World of Away Exhibit with the Oxbow Eco-Center



Enjoy explosive science stage shows with Mad Science of Palm Beach



Become a Junior Sea Turtle Biologist with Loggerhead Marinelife Center



Scrub in and practice being a surgeon with Little Medical School of the Treasure Coast



Control a robot using your muscles with Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience



Free admission to Smithsonian Exhibit at the St. Lucie County Aquarium, located at 420 Seaway Drive.

Exhibitor registration is now open for organizations wishing to take part in the festival. Register online at: https://irlsciencefest.org/host-an-exhibit/ . A hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, or math activity is required.

A variety of food trucks will be on-site to satisfy the hunger of festival-goers and free parking will be available in the Downtown Fort Pierce Parking Garage with free trolley transport to the festival site. Event volunteers ages 16 and older will also be needed to assist with set up, breakdown, and everything in between on Saturday, Nov. 18.

For more information about all of the festival partners, sponsors, and scheduled activities, visitwww.irlsciencefest.org.

The IRL Science Festival is made possible through funding from the Smithsonian Marine Station as well as the generous support of St. Lucie County and Mad Science of Palm Beach.

Established in 2014, the festival aims to demonstrate that science is meaningful and fun, to make science accessible to all residents of the Treasure Coast, and to highlight STEAM resources in the IRL region. The festival planning committee is made up of volunteer organizers from local governments and research, education and non-profit organizations, and administrative support which is largely provided by the Smithsonian Marine Station.

The IRL Science Festival has been a member of the Science Festival Alliance since 2013. The Science Festival Alliance serves as a leader in promoting science and science festivals across the state of Florida.

Learn more about the Science Festival Alliance at: www.sciencefestivals.org.