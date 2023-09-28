Brightline Train Hits a Kills a Person on the Tracks in Fort Pierce

SLCSO

Fort Pierce - Thursday September 28, 2023: A northbound Brightline passenger train struck and killed a person on the tracks in Fort Pierce this morning.

St. Lucie County Sheriff detectives responded to the crash at 8:45 a.m.

It happened just north of Midway Road, near the 4400 block of South Indian River Drive.

A release from the Sheriff's Office refers to the dead person as a "trespasser on the tracks" and states that "the trespasser has not been identified at this time."

This is the second incident in less than a week in which a Brightline train has struck and killed a person on the tracks.

Last week, on Friday September 21, on the day that Brightline launched its Miami - Orlando service, a person was struck and killed on the tracks in Delray Beach. Delray Beach Police have characterized that death as a suicide.

Just two days ago, Fort Pierce Police posted an advisory warning residents to take extra precautions now that Brightline passenger trains are traveling through the Treasure Coast.

View a recent video from the Fort Pierce Police Department of a Brightline train traveling through Fort Pierce: