Stuart Police Charge Jed Brownie with Leaving the Scene of an Accident With Injuries

Stuart Police Department

Stuart - Tuesday October 10, 2023: Stuart Police Department officers arrested Jed Brownie Monday on four counts of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Late Monday afternoon, at 5:17 p.m., Stuart PD Sgt. Tyler Bovee came upon the crash scene on U.S. #1 while he was on his way to the department to report for his shift. He stopped and learned that four people had been injured. The injured victims said a third vehicle, that was being driven recklessly, had caused the crash and had already left the scene.

However, one of the injured victims was able to take a picture of that vehicle, an orange Camaro, and the suspect, before he fled the scene.

Soon after Stuart PD Officer James Taylor was able to locate the unoccupied and damaged Camaro.

Brownie was identified as the driver and he was later located at his home by Martin County Sherriff’s Office deputies who detained him until Stuart Police Department officers arrived to make the arrest.