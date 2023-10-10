VIDEO - Stabbing Suspect Caught by IRCS Deputies After High-Speed Chase on I-95

Indian River County - Tuesday October 10, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff deputies arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing following a high speed chase on I-95 last Thursday.

The suspect has been identified as Nicholas Parchesco, he now faces multiple charges including attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a doctor in Jupiter.

The Jupiter Police Department contacted the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office to seek assistance after the suspect's vehicle was identified fleeing northbound on I-95 at a high rate of speed.

The IRCSO Real Time Crime Center located the vehicle on their LPR cameras and IRCSO deputies were deployed to the south county line and waited for it to arrive.

IRCSO deputies along with the IRCSO HAWK helicopter unit spotted the vehicle as it entered IRC and gave chase.

The driver attempted to elude deputies, but following a 'tactical vehicle intervention' maneuverer and the deployment of stop sticks, the suspect was eventually brought to a stop.

Parchesco he leapt from his vehicle and lunged face down on the ground, arms spread. He was taken into custody without further incident.

No one was injured during the incident.