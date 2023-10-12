SLCSO: Nathaniel Daniel Wood Accused of Murdering his "Friend" and Employer David Christian Wallace

SLCSO Nathaniel Daniel Wood

SLCSO David Christian Wallace

St. Lucie County - Thursday October 12, 2023: At approximately 5:39 p.m. Wednesday evening, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Daniel Wood, of Fort Pierce, for the murder of 33-year-old David Christian Wallace, which occurred in the early morning hours of September 21, at 3300 S. 7th Street in Fort Pierce.

Wood's charges include:

o First-Degree Premediated Murder

o Armed Robbery

o Tampering with Evidence

o Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by a Convicted Felon

According to Sheriff Ken Mascara, "Wood was an employee of the victim and told investigators that he and a third party entered the victim’s home after the victim failed to respond to text messages regarding transportation arrangements for work."

Wood claimed to have called 9-1-1 after entering the home and finding Wallace deceased from a single gunshot wound.

"During the course of our investigation, we learned that Wood fabricated his original story in an attempt to cover up the murder, which appears to have stemmed from an argument he had with the victim the day before," said Sheriff Ken Mascara. "The suspect provided a full confession and the location of the murder weapon, which we recovered. The weapon is a Kel-Tec pistol."

Wood has a criminal history, which includes burglary and grand theft. As a convicted felon, he had no lawful reason to be in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are still following up on leads associated with this case.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact detectives at 772-462-3230 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 772-273-TIPS.